SBI Hikes ATM Transaction Charges: Here's How Much You Need To Pay Now

The State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its ATM and Automated Deposit-cum-Withdrawal Machine (ADWM) transaction charges. The country's largest public sector bank has increased fees for customers who use other banks' ATMs beyond the free limit. The revised charges took effect on December 1, 2025, marking the bank's first such hike since February of the same year.

SBI ATM Fee Hike

SBI customers will now pay Rs 23 plus GST per cash withdrawal at other banks' ATMs after using up their free transactions, up from Rs 21 plus GST earlier.

Fees for non-financial transactions, such as balance enquiries or mini statements, have also been increased to Rs 11 plus GST, compared with Rs 10 plus GST earlier.

According to SBI, the decision was taken following an increase in interchange fees, which led to a review of pricing for ATM-related services.

The changes primarily affect savings and salary account holders who use non-SBI ATMs beyond the free transaction limits. Several categories of accounts and transactions remain unaffected.

Free Transactions

SBI has not changed the number of free monthly transactions available to regular savings account holders. Customers can continue to make five free transactions per month at non-SBI ATMs, which include both financial and non-financial transactions, across all centres.

Once this limit is crossed, the revised charges apply.

Number Of ATM Transactions

BI salary package savings bank accounts customers will now be allowed 10 free ATM transactions per month at other banks' ATMs across all locations. Previously, salary account holders enjoyed unlimited free transactions.

After exhausting the 10 free transactions, salary account users will be charged Rs 23 plus GST for each cash withdrawal and Rs 11 plus GST for non-financial transactions.

Accounts And Transactions Unaffected

SBI has clarified that several customer segments will not be impacted by the latest revision: