SBI PO Main Exam Result Expected This Week

SBI PO 2019 main exam result is expected this week

SBI PO 2019: There has been no update from State Bank of India about the Probationary Officer Main Exam result. According to the official recruitment notification, the result for SBI PO main exam was tentatively scheduled to release in the third week of August. Given the ambiguous tentative result date, the SBI PO main result was expected but was not released last week.

Now, the expectations are that SBI will release PO main exam result any time this week. Candidates who qualify in the main examination will have to appear for Group Exercise and Interview process.

The group exercise and interview for SBI PO recruitment is tentatively scheduled in September. The call letters for the group exercise and interview will be released in the fourth week of August, according to the official schedule released by SBI for PO recruitment 2019.

For group exercise and interview round, category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off.

Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approximately) of the category wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise and Interview from the top of the category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score.

SBI will release the final selection list for PO recruitment 2019 in October.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.