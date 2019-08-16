SBI PO Main Exam Result Soon; How To Check

SBI PO Main result 2019 is expected anytime soon

SBI PO 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result for SBI PO Main exam 2019 soon. The result will be released on the career portal of the bank. In its official notification for Probationary Officer (PO) this year, the bank had notified that the result for the SBI PO main exam will be released in the third week of August. With the third week of August at hand, speculations are rife that the bank will release PO main exam result soon.

The SBI PO Main examination was conducted in computer-based mode on July 20, 2019.

In case of the prelims exam result, SBI had declared the PO prelims result a bit earlier than the tentative date. The tentative date for SBI PO Prelim exam was first week of July but the result was released on June 29, 2019.

The SBI PO Main result will be available on the bank's career portal and candidates who appeared in the examination will need their registration number and password to check their result. The steps to check SBI PO main result is given below.

SBI PO Main Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to career portal for SBI: https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/

Step two: Scroll through the recruitment advertisements and click on the result link provided under PO recruitment advertisement.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The SBI PO Main exam, candidates claimed, was a bit difficult. The SBI PO main exam comprises an objective test and a descriptive test. Candidates who appeared for the PO Main exam said that while language section was easy, the Data Interpretation section was tough.

