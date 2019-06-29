SBI PO 2019 Result For Prelims Announced; What's Next

SBI PO result released for prelims, know what's next

SBI PO Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI), today, i.e. June 29, announced the result for preliminary examination conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers. The SBI PO prelims exam was conducted on June 8 and June 9. The prelims exam was conducted in computer-based mode and was objective in nature. Candidates can check SBI PO result for prelims on the official website using either their roll number or registration number and date of birth.

Now, that SBI PO prelims result has been released, candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam need to prepare for SBI PO Main examination.

SBI PO Prelims Result Released: How To Check

The SBI PO Main examination will be conducted on July 20, 2019. SBI PO main exam will be part objective and part descriptive.

SBI PO Main objective test will be of 3 hours duration and will consist of 4 Sections for total 200 marks. There will be separate sectional timing for each section.

The four sections in SBI PO Main exam include - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (45 questions, 60 marks), Data Analysis and Interpretation (35 questions, 60 marks), General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness (40 questions, 40 marks), and English language (35 questions, 40 marks).

Section-wise time duration is as follows - 60 minutes for Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, 45 minutes for Data Analysis and Interpretation, 35 minutes for arks), General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, and 40 minutes for English Language section.

The Descriptive Test will be of 30 minutes duration. It will have two questions for 50 marks and will be a Test of English Language (Letter Writing and Essay).

The SBI PO admit card for main exam will be released in the second week of July.

