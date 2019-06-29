SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 Announced: How To Check

SBI PO Result: SBI PO Prelims result released on the official website. Qualified candidates will now appear in SBI PO Main exam.

Jobs | | Updated: June 29, 2019 19:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 Announced: How To Check

SBI PO Prelims result has been announced on the official website


SBI PO Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for SBI PO Prelim exam held on June 8 and June 9, 2019. The result is available on the official SBI website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result using either their roll number or registration number. Those who qualify in the SBI PO prelim exam will have to appear for SBI PO main exam which will be conducted on July 20, 2019.

SBI PO Result For Prelims Announced; What's Next

SBI PO Prelim Result: How To Check?

sbi po result, lic ado admit card, lic aao mains exam analysis, sbi po prelims result, sbi careers, nabard grade a result 2019, sbi po, sbi po result 2019, sbi clerk result 2019, sbi career, sbi po prelims result 2019, sbi po pre result, sbi.co.in, sbi po 2019 result, nabard pagalguy, sbi po results 2019, fci result 2019 date, sbi po pre result 2019, sbi clerk result, sbi.co.in careers, sbi po prelims results 2019, sbi prelims result 2019, sbi results 2019, sbi po results, sbi result, sbi po result, lic ado admit card, lic aao mains exam analysis, sbi po prelims result, sbi careers, sbi po, sbi po result 2019, sbi clerk result 2019, sbi career, sbi po prelims result 2019, sbi po pre result, sbi.co.in, sbi po 2019 result, fci result 2019 date, sbi po results 2019, sbi.co.in careers, sbi po pre result 2019, sbi po results, sbi results 2019, sbi prelims result 2019, sbi result, sbi po prelims exam results, sbi po prelims result 2019 date, sbi po result prelims 2019, sbi po 2019 prelims result

SBI PO 2019 prelims exam result has been released on the official website

Step one: Go t official SBI website for recruitment: sbi.co.in/careers/

Step two: In the advertisement section you will find the advertisement for PO recruitment.

Step three: Click on the Preliminary exam result for PO recruitment.

Step four: Entre the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

SBI PO 2019 Result For Prelims: Direct Link

The final result and merit list for SBI PO Preliminary exam has been prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks scored by a candidate. There is no sectional mark cut off.

The SBI PO prelim exam was an objective test to be completed in one hour. There were 100 questions carrying one mark each. There were 30 questions in the English Language section and 35 questions each in Quantitative Ability, and Reasoning Ability section. Each section had to be completed in the duration of 20 minutes. 

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBISBI PO

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProVivo Z1 ProDeepnudeNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................