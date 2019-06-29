SBI PO Prelims Result 2019 Announced: How To Check

SBI PO Prelims result has been announced on the official website

SBI PO Result 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result for SBI PO Prelim exam held on June 8 and June 9, 2019. The result is available on the official SBI website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result using either their roll number or registration number. Those who qualify in the SBI PO prelim exam will have to appear for SBI PO main exam which will be conducted on July 20, 2019.

SBI PO Prelim Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go t official SBI website for recruitment: sbi.co.in/careers/

Step two: In the advertisement section you will find the advertisement for PO recruitment.

Step three: Click on the Preliminary exam result for PO recruitment.

Step four: Entre the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

SBI PO 2019 Result For Prelims: Direct Link

The final result and merit list for SBI PO Preliminary exam has been prepared on the basis of the aggregate marks scored by a candidate. There is no sectional mark cut off.

The SBI PO prelim exam was an objective test to be completed in one hour. There were 100 questions carrying one mark each. There were 30 questions in the English Language section and 35 questions each in Quantitative Ability, and Reasoning Ability section. Each section had to be completed in the duration of 20 minutes.

