SBI PO Main Exam: 'Paper Was Difficult,' Say Candidates

SBI PO Main Exam Analysis, Feedback, Review By Candidates, Experts

"The overall level of the exam was difficult," said many candidates who took the SBI PO main exam today. The candidates have aced the prelims and have to clear the interview in order to be selected for the Probationary Officer (PO) post in the State Bank of India (SBI). Bank exam experts also opined that the difficulty level of the main exam question paper this year was a notch higher than it was last year. The SBI PO main exam was held in a single slot and the question paper comprised four sections-- Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Awareness, and English Language. The SBI PO main exam carries a total of 250 marks.

The toughest section was reasoning, said the candidates.

English was said to be the easiest of all the sections in the question paper.

In the reasoning section, 25 questions were asked from puzzles and seating arrangement, which were of higher difficulty level than other sub sections. "In the Reasoning & Computer Aptitude section, many new questions were asked. Questions from puzzles and coding-decoding, totaling to 30 questions, were difficult," said Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams, Gradeup.

As per the exam analysis given by the expert, the English paper was easy and many questions were easy to attempt barring three questions related to phrase replacement.

Talking about Data Interpretation section, which candidates often find tough, the expert said it was a difficult paper too. Except questions related to data sufficiency, statement condition and age related topics the paper was difficult.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.