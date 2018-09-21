SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result Announced; Here's Direct Link

SBI Clerk Mains Result: Know How To Check

State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the clerk mains result for the post of Junior Associates. The result is available on the official website sbi.co.in. The SBI clerk mains result was expected tomorrow (September 22, 2018) as per an official update. Candidates have been selected on the basis of the cut off marks decided by the Bank. For the final merit list of SBI clerk recruitment, only the main exam marks will be considered. The final selection will be decided on the verification of eligibility for the post and information given in the online application. The final merit list will also be on the basis of qualifying in test of specified opted local language.

Candidates can check the SBI Clerk mains result here.

For the recruitment of SBI Junior Associates, a wait list of up to 50% vacancies will be created. 'Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection.

This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result,' reads the job notice.

SBI had conducted the main exam on August 5, 2018 for filling up regular and backlog vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) post.

Selected candidates have been asked to wait for further instructions from the SBI local head office of their State. After selection, the Junior Associates will be on probation for 6 months where they have to complete 15 prescribed e-lessons, failing which their probation period will be extended by the Bank. The e-lessons will include role based e-lessons.

Click here for more Jobs News