SBI Junior Associates Main Exam Result Date Announced

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2018 Date Announced

SBI will declare the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) clerk mains result on September 22. 'Candidates are requested to please note that the result of Main Examination 2018 is expected to be declared by 22-09-2018. Further the joining date of provisionally selected candidates is expected to be by 1st week of December, 2018,' reads the official notification. Candidates who secure the minimum cut off marks, as decided by the Bank, will be declared qualified by SBI. Candidates can check their result on the official website sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI clerk prelims result was declared in July 2018.

'Minimum percentage marks on aggregate will be decided by the Bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise. Candidates qualified in the test (main exam) will be placed according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective States and categories,' reads the job notification.

For the final merit list, the marks of prelims will not be added. Only the main exam marks will be considered for calculation. The final selection will be decided on the verification of eligibility for the post and information given in the online application. The final merit list will also be on the basis of qualifying in test of specified opted local language.

For the SBI Junior Associates recruitment, a wait list of up to 50% vacancies will be created. 'Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result,' reads the job notice.

