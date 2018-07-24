SBI Clerk 2018: Prelims Result Released At Sbi.co.in/careers; What's Next

SBI released the result for Clerk Prelims exam late last night. The result is available on the official website and candidates can check their eligibility status for Clerk Main examination by logging into their respective accounts. SBI is conducting the recruitment process for 7200 regular and 1101 backlog clerk vacancies which were advertised by the bank in January this year. The bank recently also announced the result for PO Prelims exam.

The next stage in the recruitment process for SBI Clerk is Main examination. As per the schedule announced by the bank, the bank was supposed to release the admit cards for the Clerk Main examination on July 23, but the delay in result declaration has delayed the process.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: What's Next

The Clerk Main examination will be conducted in August and it will also be a Computer-Based test (CBT).

The SBI Clerk Main examination will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. There will be 4 sections in the exam. General/Financial Awareness section will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks and will be of 35 minutes duration. General English will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks in total and will be of 35 minutes duration. Quantitative Aptitude will have 50 questions carrying 50 marks and will be of 45 minutes duration. The last section will be Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude which will have 50 questions carrying 60 marks and will be of 45 minutes duration.

Candidates must keep in mind that there will be sectional duration as mentioned above and they will have to solve one section in the time prescribed. No extra time will be given for any section.

Apart from the Main examination, there will also be a test of specified opted local language. Those candidates who produce 10th or 12th certificate evidencing that they have studied the specified local language will not have to appear for the test. All other candidates will have to appear in the test, qualification in which is mandatory for recruitment.

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of Marks scored in Main examination but selection will be provisional to qualification in the local language test.

