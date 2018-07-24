SBI Clerk Result 2018: Prelims Results Released @ Sbi.co.in/careers, Here's How To Check

SBI Clerk prelims results have been released on the official website of the bank, sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Result 2018: SBI Clerk prelims results or SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) examination results 2018 have been released on the official website of the bank. The SBI Clerk results can be accessed from the website sbi.co.in or from the direct link sbi.co.in/careers. SBI conducted the Clerk Prelims exams on was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018. The next stage in the recruitment is SBI Clerk main examination which is scheduled to be held in August, 2018.

SBI had scheduled the SBI Clerk main examination on August 5 and it's admit card was expected on July 23.

The window for hall ticket download for SBI Clerk main online exam will be opened soon.

SBI PO Prelims exam recruitment results were released last week.

SBI is expected to release the admit card for SBI Clerk Mains exam soon. 190 questions for 200 marks will be asked in the SBI Clerk Main examination.

SBI Clerk recruitment is being done for filling 9366 vacancies announced by the bank in January this year.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SBI Clerk 2018 results:



Step One : Go to the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step Two : Go to the SBI Careers Link.

Step Three : On next page, go to SBI Junior Associates recruitment link.

Step Four : Click on the SBI Junior Associates results link - "Preliminary Exam Results (New)" -- provided there.

Step Five: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth or Registration Number and Date of Birth, and then the captcha given there.

Step Six: Click submit and check for your results on next page open.

On the website wwwsbi.ac.in/careers, follow the steps from "Step Three" given above.

