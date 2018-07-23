New Date Likely To Be Announced For SBI Clerk Main Exam

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: No Update Yet, Clerk Main Exam Schedule Likely To Change

As per the exam schedule given by SBI for the Junior Associates (clerical cadre) recruitment, admit card for the main exam was supposed to be released today. However, the prelims result has not been released yet. It can be inferred that the Bank will announce a new date for main exam of SBI clerk 2018. The main exam, though tentatively, was scheduled to be held on August 5, 2018 will now be postponed, it seems. There's no update on the SBI clerk prelims result, yet.

Candidates, who had appeared for the exam in June, can check the SBI clerk prelims result on its official website sbi.co.in as and when it is released.

Candidates as many as 10 times the number of vacancies will be shortlisted for the main exam.

Since there's no minimum cut off marks set by the Bank for the prelims exam, candidates are eagerly waiting to know about the expected cut off marks.

SBI has released the main exam admit card for PO post, recently. SBI PO main examination will consist of an objective type test for 200 marks and a descriptive type test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer.

