SBI Clerk Result 2018 Awaited; Important Points For Candidates

SBI Clerk Result 2018: Important Points For Candidates

SBI is yet to announce or confirm a date for the result of the preliminary exam held for Junior Associates-Customer Support and Sales (clerical cadre) posts. The exam was held in June. Since more than a week the number of searches for the SBI clerk result 2018 has been rising because the main exam is scheduled to be held in the next 15 days. As per the official exam schedule released by SBI, the main exam will be held on August 5, 2018. Admit cards for SBI clerk main exam will be available from July 23, 2018.

SBI Clerk Result 2018 Expected Cut Off

For the main exam, the number of candidates will be approximately 10 times the vacancies. There is no minimum qualifying marks for the prelims. Therefore the SBI clerk result 2018 expected cut off is another trending search.

SBI Clerk 2018 Main Exam Pattern

The main exam will comprise of 190 questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The total marks will be 200 and the time duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper will be bilingual and there will be negative marks for wrong answers (one fourth of the total marks). Unlike the prelims, the Bank will decide on a minimum qualifying mark for the main exam.

Online registration for the recruitment was held in January-February. The recruitment is being held for more than 9000 vacant posts. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in March-April, however it was postponed till June.

Click here for more Jobs News