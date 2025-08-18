Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result Declared, Check Steps To Download

Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has officially announced the TAIT Result 2025 today, August 18. This long-awaited update brings relief and excitement for thousands of teaching aspirants who appeared for the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT), a crucial qualification step for government and local body school teachers in the state.

Students can check their results online through the official website, mscepune.in.

How to Check Your Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result

Step 1. Go to the official website, mscepune.in

Step 2. Click on the 'TAIT 2025 Result' link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4. View your score on the screen

Step 5. Download and print the scorecard for future use

What Does the TAIT Scorecard Show?

Along with the result, MSCE has also released individual scorecards. These include:

Your overall score

Category-wise status

Eligibility status for further recruitment steps



The TAIT examination plays a vital role in Maharashtra's teacher recruitment system. Candidates who clear this exam move forward in the hiring process for teaching positions in government and aided schools across the state.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MSCE website for the next stages, including document verification or further instructions.