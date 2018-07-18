SBI Clerk 2018: Result For Junior Associate Prelim Exam Expected This Week

SBI Clerk 2018: Result For Junior Associate Prelim Exam Expected Soon

State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the result for Clerk or Junior Associate Preliminary exam which was conducted in June. The exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018 in four slots each day. As per the revised schedule for clerk recruitment in SBI, the main examination for SBI Junior Associate is scheduled on August 5, 2018, a day after the SBI PO Main exam.

The admit cards for the SBI Clerk Main exam will be released on July 23, 2018. Hence, it is natural to surmise that the result for SBI Clerk Prelims will be released anytime now.

This year, SBI will be recruiting 3788 Clerks or Junior Associates. The selection process includes preliminary exam which has already been conducted, and Main examination.

The merit list for Main exam will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks scored in the prelims. There will be no sectional cut off.

After Main examination, provisionally selected candidates will have to produce 10th or 12th certificate proving that they have studied the opted local language. Those who do not have any such certificate will have to appear for local language test. Those found not proficient in local language will be disqualified.

Final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained only in the Main examination. Final selection will be subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria and qualification in local language test, if applicable.

Click here for more Jobs News