SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018 Expected This Week @ Sbi.co.in/careers; Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Result 2018: SBI or State Bank of India will be releasing SBI Clerk prelims results 2018 soon on the official website of the bank. SBI had scheduled the SBI Clerk main examination on August 8 and it's admit card is expected on July 23. Taking this schedule of SBI Clerk recruitment into consideration, the bank may release the prelims results anytime soon. SBI Clerk or SBI Junior Associates preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30, 2018. SBI had earlier announced a total of 9366 vacancies to fill regular and backlog vacancies for Clerks recruitment in the country's largest banking major. SBI Clerk prelims results will be released on the websites, https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi.careers.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018 was conducted in two weeks' period in four time slots a day; 2 each in morning and evening.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was conducted in computer based mode. The preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the phase 2 of the selection process.

The Preliminary examination was objective in nature and carried 100 marks in total.

There were 100 questions carrying one mark each. There were three sections in total in the question paper of SBI Clerk prelims 2018. The English Comprehension section had 30 questions while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability had 35 questions each.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SBI Clerk 2018 results:

Step 1 : Visit official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step 2 : Click on the Latest Announcement tab from home page.

Step 2 : On next page, go to SBI Junior Associates recruitment link.

Step Four : Click on the SBI Junior Associates results link provided there.

Step Five: Check for your results on next page open.

On the website wwwsbi.ac.in/careers, follow the steps from "Step Three" given above.

SBI PO prelims results are also expected anytime soon.

