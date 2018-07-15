SBI PO result 2018 will be released anytime soon at sbi.co.in/careers; check details here

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The most awaited banking exam results of this year, SBI PO prelims results, are expected to be released soon on the official website of country's largest lender. According to SBI PO or State Bank of India Probationary Officers recruitment 2018 notification, a category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the SBI Preliminary Examination 2018. Candidates numbering approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for the SBI PO main examination from the top of the merit list. SBI had earlier announced more than 2000 vacancies for this year's recruitment.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Everything you need to know

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 Soon @ Sbi.co.in/careers; Everything You Need To Know

If you are searching for SBI PO results 2018, here is everything you need to know:

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: When to check

The SBI PO recruitment notification has given July 15 as the date for release of the examinations held on July first week and second week.

Since July 15 is a holiday, the results can be expected next week also, if only, it has not been released on the scheduled date.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Where to check

SBI PO prelims results 2018 will be released on the official website: sbi.co.in. The direct link where a candidate may find SBI PO results is sbi.co.in/careers. SBI has already warned the aspirants to not to believe fake results, offer letters and selection lists.

"It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI," a notification posted on the official website said.

SBI has also clarified that the bank never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website.

"Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi.careers," it added.

If any such communication is received, the bank has warned the aspirants that, it should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned above.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SBI PO 2018 results:

Step One : Visit official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in

Step Two : Click on the Latest Announcement tab from home page.

Step Three : On next page, go to Probationary Officers recruitment link.

Step Four : Click on the results link provided there.

Step Five: Check for your results on next page open.

On the website wwwsbi.ac.in/careers, follow the steps from "Step Three" given above.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Cut-Off

Here are the expected cut-off details of SBI PO prelims exam:

Subject General OBC SC ST English Language (Out of 30) 8.5 -10.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 5.5-7.5 Quantitative Aptitude (Out of 35) 10 -12 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 6.5-8.5 Reasoning Ability (Out of 35) 6 – 8 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 3.5-5.5 Overall Objective Test (Out of 100) 51-55 48-52 43-47 31-35

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: Phase - II Main Examination

SBI PO main examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.



