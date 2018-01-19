SBI Releases Clerk Recruitment Notification For 9633 Vacancies; Check Details Here

Candidates are advised to check Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and updates.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: Important Dates
SBI clerk recruitment application process begin: January 20, 018
SBI clerk recruitment application process ends: February 10, 2018
Call letter for preliminary exams releases on: March 1, 2018 (Tentatively)
SBI clerk recruitment prelims exam: March/April 2018 (Tentatively)
Call letter for main exams releases on: April 26, 2018 (Tentatively)
SBI clerk recruitment main exam: May 12, 2018 (Tentatively)
SBI Clerk Recruitment: Eligibility
Applications are now invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in SBI.
According to the notification, candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state/UT).
Essential Academic Qualifications:
Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government as on 01.01.2018. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2018, said the notification.
