SBI Clerk Notification 2018 Released; Check Selection Procedure Here The candidates may access the details of the SBI Clerks recruitment details from the the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment: Selection Procedure

Here the aspirants may check the selection procedure for SBI Clerk Recruitment:



The selection process will consist of on-line test (preliminary & main examination) and test of specified opted local language.



Phase I : Preliminary Examination

SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination Syllabus



SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination (online) consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of 1 hour duration consisting of 3 Sections.



Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.



No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed.



Phase - II: Main Examination



The paper of SBI Clerk main examination (online objective type) would have questions from areas like General Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability& Computer Aptitude.



Each test will have separate timings.



SBI Clerk Provisional Selection (Subject to qualifying specified opted local language)



The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-1) will not be added for the selection and only the aggregate marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for preparation of the final merit list.



Provisional selection will be made on the basis of candidate's performance in the test (main examination).



SBI Clerk Final selection



Final selection will be subject to:



I) Verification of eligibility for the post and information furnished in the online application.



II) Qualifying in test of specified opted local language, where applicable, as detailed above. Results of the candidates who have provisionally qualified for selection will be made available on the Bank's website.



SBI Clerk Wait List



A wait list of upto 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.



