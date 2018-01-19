SBI Junior Associates Recruitment To Begin Tomorrow; Know Registration Process With more than 9000 vacancies open for clerical cadre recruitment, SBI has come up with one of the biggest recruitment of the year. Bank job aspirants should not miss this opportunity.

State Bank of India (SBI) has released official notification for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The recruitment to the clerical cadre post will begin tomorrow. With more than 9000 vacancies open for recruitment, SBI has come up with one of the biggest recruitment of the year. Bank job aspirants should not miss this opportunity. Online registration will begin on 20 January 2018 and will continue till 10 February 2018. Details of the recruitment is available at the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.



While applying candidates should apply for vacancies in one State only.



SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Online Registration Process

Candidates shall have to apply online at the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. Valid email ID and mobile number are required for online registration as the bank will communicate every detail of the exam, result and exam dates to the candidates by email and/ or SMS.



Before going for online registration candidates must also have scanned copies of photograph and signature in the required dimensions (details of which are given in the official notification).



After logging into the registration portal, candidates will receive a provisional registration number and password, which they can use later to fill in the incomplete application form. The login credentials can also be used to edit the particulars of the application if needed, but only thrice.



After the submission of application, candidates shall have to submit fee by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.



Candidates can take a printout of the e-receipt and application form, as well.



