SBI Junior Associates Recruitment To Begin Tomorrow; Know Registration Process

While applying candidates should apply for vacancies in one State only.
SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Online Registration Process
Candidates shall have to apply online at the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in. Valid email ID and mobile number are required for online registration as the bank will communicate every detail of the exam, result and exam dates to the candidates by email and/ or SMS.
Before going for online registration candidates must also have scanned copies of photograph and signature in the required dimensions (details of which are given in the official notification).
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment; Check Your Eligibility
After logging into the registration portal, candidates will receive a provisional registration number and password, which they can use later to fill in the incomplete application form. The login credentials can also be used to edit the particulars of the application if needed, but only thrice.
Candidates can take a printout of the e-receipt and application form, as well.