SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Notification Out; Check Your Eligibility

Those candidates who have integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing IDD is 1 January 2018, clarifies the recruiting body.
Before applying candidates must ensure that they are proficient in the language of the State. A test to check the proficiency of the candidate in the local language will be conducted, after the main exam. The final appointment of candidates will depend on the performance in this test. In an exception, those candidates who produce certificates (class 10th or 12th mark sheet) proving that they have studied the particular language won't have to take the test.
Aspirants should note that ex-servicemen with matriculate qualification who have obtained the Indian Army Special Certificate of Education (or corresponding certificate in Navy or Air Force) are also eligible to apply, provided the certificates should be dated on or before 1 January 2018.
While for SC/ ST category there's 5 years of age relaxation, it is 3 years for OBC category.
In April 2016, SBI had conducted recruitment for Junior Associates and Junior Agricultural Associates post for more than 13000 posts.