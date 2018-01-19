SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Notification Out; Check Your Eligibility SBI has announced recruitment for more than 9000 clerk posts. Apply before 10 February 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018; Check Eligibility For Junior Associate Post New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for more than 9000 vacant



Read: SBI Junior Associates Recruitment To Begin Tomorrow; Know Registration Process



Those candidates who have integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing IDD is 1 January 2018, clarifies the recruiting body.



Before applying candidates must ensure that they are proficient in the language of the State. A test to check the proficiency of the candidate in the local language will be conducted, after the main exam. The final appointment of candidates will depend on the performance in this test. In an exception, those candidates who produce certificates (class 10th or 12th mark sheet) proving that they have studied the particular language won't have to take the test.



Aspirants should note that ex-servicemen with matriculate qualification who have obtained the Indian Army Special Certificate of Education (or corresponding certificate in Navy or Air Force) are also eligible to apply, provided the certificates should be dated on or before 1 January 2018.



While for SC/ ST category there's 5 years of age relaxation, it is 3 years for OBC category.



Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried will get an age relaxation of 7 years. In such cases the upper age limit for females in general category is 35 years; it will be 38 years for those in OBC category and 40 years for SC/ ST category.



In April 2016, SBI had conducted recruitment for Junior Associates and Junior Agricultural Associates post for more than 13000 posts.



State Bank of India (SBI) has announced recruitment for more than 9000 vacant Junior Associate posts in clerical cadre . Graduates (in any discipline) in the age group of 20-28 years are eligible for the recruitment. Those availing reservation benefits need to go through the age relaxation norms given in the official notification. Online registration portal for the SBI clerical recruitment will remain open till 10 February 2018. According to the schedule, SBI clerk preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of March/April 2018 and the main examination will be conducted tentatively on May 12, 2018.Those candidates who have integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing IDD is 1 January 2018, clarifies the recruiting body.Before applying candidates must ensure that they are proficient in the language of the State. A test to check the proficiency of the candidate in the local language will be conducted, after the main exam. The final appointment of candidates will depend on the performance in this test. In an exception, those candidates who produce certificates (class 10th or 12th mark sheet) proving that they have studied the particular language won't have to take the test.Aspirants should note that ex-servicemen with matriculate qualification who have obtained the Indian Army Special Certificate of Education (or corresponding certificate in Navy or Air Force) are also eligible to apply, provided the certificates should be dated on or before 1 January 2018.While for SC/ ST category there's 5 years of age relaxation, it is 3 years for OBC category. Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried will get an age relaxation of 7 years. In such cases the upper age limit for females in general category is 35 years; it will be 38 years for those in OBC category and 40 years for SC/ ST category.In April 2016, SBI had conducted recruitment for Junior Associates and Junior Agricultural Associates post for more than 13000 posts.