SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2018 For 121 Vacancies Notified; Check Details Here State Bank of India (SBI)'s Central Recruitment & Promotion Department has notified recruitment of specialist cadre officers in the bank on regular basis and the application process for the same has started today.

State Bank of India (SBI)'s Central Recruitment & Promotion Department has notified recruitment of specialist cadre officers in the bank on regular basis and the application process for the same has started today. SBI invited online application from Indian citizen for appointment in posts like Manager (Credit Analyst) in CAG, Chief Manager (Credit Analyst) In CAG, Manager (Credit Analyst) in MCG and Chief Manager (Credit Analyst) in MCG specialist cadre officers in the bank.



SBI Specialist Cadre Officers: How to apply SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2018: Apply Now For 121 Vacancies, Check Details Here



Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers



The process of Registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for fee payment. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.



Candidate are advised to check Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates (including list of shortlisted/qualified candidates). Call letter/advise, where required will be sent by email only (No hard copy will be sent.)



A candidate may apply for more than one post separately under this project, subject to fulfilling eligibility criteria, said the notification.



SBI Specialist Cadre Officers: Important Dates



Online registration of application begins: January 16, 2018

Online registration of application ends: February 4, 2018

Online payment of fee: from January 16 to February 4

Last Date of Receipt of Hard Copy of Online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai: February 12, 2018.



