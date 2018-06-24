SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis: Read Post-Exam Review Here State Bank of India (SBI) is organizing the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam this week and today was the second day of the recruitment exam.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exams will be held till June 30. New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) is organizing the SBI Clerk Preliminary exam this week and today was the second day of the recruitment exam. The SBI Clerk Prelims exams will be held till June 30. To fill the regular and backlog vacancies, SBI has announced a total of 9366 vacancies for Clerks recruitment in the country's largest banking major. Online registration of application and payment of fees of SBI clerk recruitment was concluded by February 10, 2018. According to the schedule the career section of the bank released earlier, SBI clerk preliminary examination was to be conducted in the month of March/April 2018, but it was later moved to June 2018.



Yesterday was the first day of the

​SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis: Read Post-Exam Review Here

According to Career Launcher mentor Mayank Garg, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.



Mr. Garg analysed the fourth slot of SBI Clerks prelims exam held yesterday and according to him, here is the detailed break-up of SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018:

Section Total Questions Level of Difficulty Good Attempts Good Score Time Taken (In Minutes) English Language 30 Easy-Moderate 21–24 18–20 20 Numerical Ability 35 Easy-Moderate 20–22 18–20 20 Reasoning Ability 35 Moderate 21–24 18–20 20 Total 100 Easy-Moderate 66–72 59–65 60

"The English Language section was more or less along the same lines as the old pattern. Questions on Spot the Error was word based: 4 highlighted words given," Mr. Garg said.



"Candidate has to find out the incorrect word. Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary (1 Synonym and 1 Antonym). Overall, the level of difficulty of this section was easy-to-moderate," he added.



Regarding the numerical ability section, Mr. Garg said, there was 1 set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Pie Chart based).



"The questions on Number Series were easy. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Time and Work, Ratio, SI & CI, Percentages, Ages, Profit, Loss & Discount, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy-to-moderate," he analysed.



Click here for more



