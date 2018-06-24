Yesterday was the first day of the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018. Spanning a period of one week (ending June 30, 2018), the exam is being conducted in four time slots: 2 each in morning and evening.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis: Read Post-Exam Review Here
According to Career Launcher mentor Mayank Garg, a total of 100 questions had to be answered in 60 minutes. All the sections, except English Language, were available in both English and Hindi. Every correct answer will fetch 1 mark, while every incorrect answer will reduce the score by 0.25.
Mr. Garg analysed the fourth slot of SBI Clerks prelims exam held yesterday and according to him, here is the detailed break-up of SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2018:
|Section
|Total Questions
|Level of Difficulty
|Good Attempts
|Good Score
|Time Taken (In Minutes)
|English Language
|30
|Easy-Moderate
|21–24
|18–20
|20
|Numerical Ability
|35
|Easy-Moderate
|20–22
|18–20
|20
|Reasoning Ability
|35
|Moderate
|21–24
|18–20
|20
|Total
|100
|Easy-Moderate
|66–72
|59–65
|60
"The English Language section was more or less along the same lines as the old pattern. Questions on Spot the Error was word based: 4 highlighted words given," Mr. Garg said.
"Candidate has to find out the incorrect word. Questions from the RC passage were mainly factual. Two questions were from Vocabulary (1 Synonym and 1 Antonym). Overall, the level of difficulty of this section was easy-to-moderate," he added.
Regarding the numerical ability section, Mr. Garg said, there was 1 set of five questions from Data Interpretation (Pie Chart based).
Comments"The questions on Number Series were easy. The Arithmetic-based questions were primarily from Time and Work, Ratio, SI & CI, Percentages, Ages, Profit, Loss & Discount, etc. The overall difficulty level of this section was easy-to-moderate," he analysed.
