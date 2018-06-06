SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 Call Letter Released; Download Now From Sbi.co.in/careers SBI Clerk 2018 prelims admit card has been released. Download now from sbi.co.in/careers.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 Call Letter Released; Download Now From Sbi.co.in/careers New Delhi: SBI Clerk 2018 prelims admit card has been released. The admit cards are available online and candidates who have successfully completed their registration process for the recruitment can download their SBI Clerk Prelims hall ticket from the official website now. Candidates would be able to download their call letters till June 30, 2018.



The SBI Clerk recruitment is for 7200 regular vacancies and 1101 backlog vacancy. How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Call Letter?

Step one: Go to SBI website: www.sbi.co.in/careers.



Step two: In the latest notification section, look for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates'.



Step three: Click on the 'Download Preliminary exam Call letter' link.



Step four: Enter the required details.



Step five: Submit and take a print out of your call letter.



After downloading the call letter make sure to check all the details mentioned.



The preliminary examination will be conducted in computer based mode. The preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the phase 2 of the selection process.



The Preliminary examination will be objective in nature and will carry 100 marks in total. There will be 100 questions carrying one mark each. There will be three sections in total in the question paper. The English Comprehension section will have 30 questions while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability will have 35 questions each.



