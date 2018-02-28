SBI Clerk Exam Postponed; Check New Prelims, Main, Admit Cards Dates Here

State Bank of India (SBI)'s Central Recruitment & Promotion Department has notified new dates for recruitment process of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) or Clerks in Clerical Cadre in the bank.

New Delhi:  State Bank of India (SBI)'s Central Recruitment & Promotion Department has notified new dates for recruitment process of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) or Clerks in Clerical Cadre in the bank. Further to the SBI clerks recruitment advertisement dated January 20, 2018, regarding recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical cadre in SBI, the bank has now informed that the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of March/April' 2018 has been deferred and it will now be held tentatively in the month June/July'2018.

The bank has also changed the dates for download of call letter for preliminary examination from the existing March 1 to June 6, 2018.


The SBI Clerks Main examination will be held on August 5, 2018 for which the call letters will be released on July 23, 2018.

All the new dates are tentative, according to a statement from General Manager, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, SBI.

To fill the regular and backlog vacancies, SBI had announced a total of 9366 vacancies. Online registration of application and payment of fees of SBI clerk recruitment was concluded by February 10, 2018.

More details of this recruitment can be found at sbi.co.in/careers.

