SBI Clerk Exam Postponed; Check New Prelims, Main, Admit Cards Dates Here

The bank has also changed the dates for download of call letter for preliminary examination from the existing March 1 to June 6, 2018.
The SBI Clerks Main examination will be held on August 5, 2018 for which the call letters will be released on July 23, 2018.
All the new dates are tentative, according to a statement from General Manager, Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, SBI.
Read: SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Pre-Exam Training Call Letter Released
To fill the regular and backlog vacancies, SBI had announced a total of 9366 vacancies. Online registration of application and payment of fees of SBI clerk recruitment was concluded by February 10, 2018.
More details of this recruitment can be found at sbi.co.in/careers.
Read also:
SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment 2018 For 121 Vacancies Notified; Check Details Here
SBI Junior Associate Recruitment Notification Out; Check Your Eligibility
CommentsSBI Clerk Notification 2018 Released; Check Selection Procedure Here
Click here for more Jobs News