SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2018: Pre-Exam Training Call Letter Released State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre exam training call letter for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre.

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the pre exam training call letter for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre. SBI will give pre exam training to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ XS or religious minority community who had filled in the option to avail the training while submitting online application forms. Candidates can now download the pre exam training call letter from the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in using their roll number/ registration number and date of birth or password.



SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Check Selection Procedure Here



SBI provides the training to the candidates belonging to above mentioned reserved categories for all the recruitment exams it conducts. Candidates who wish to join the training mention their preference during online registration and the bank conducts the training at selected centres in various cities across the nation.



SBI Junior Associates prelims admit card will be released on 1 March 2018; it is as per the tentative schedule given in official recruitment advertisement. As notified by the Bank, exam will be held in March/ April 2018. For the ease of candidates, SBI will also release an 'acquaint yourself booklet' along with the prelims admit card.



After the examinations SBI will maintain a wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise). Candidates will be released from this wait list on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.



