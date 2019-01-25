RSMSSB Releases Hall Tickets For Lab Assistant Exam

RSMSSB Admit Card 2019 Released For Lab Assistant Exam: Know How To Download

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam admit card 2018 has been released on the official RSMSSB website. Candidates can download the same using their application number and date of birth details. RSMSSB will select candidates for filling up 1200 vacancies in the post. The job was notified on May 9, 2018. 10+2 pass candidates will take the exam.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the Lab Assistant Admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details and submit.

Step five: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

