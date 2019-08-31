RRB Paramedical Result 2019 Soon. Direct Links Of Board Websites Here

RRB Paramedical result 2019: The results will be released at Railway Recruitment Board websites

Indian Railways will release the RRB Paramedical results soon. Candidates, who had appeared for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s Paramedical exam in July, were given chance to check their final answer key along with the modified answer keys for their question paper wherever answer key change is effected August 28 to August 31. RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, released the RRB Paramedical final answer keys on the official websites recently. The RRB Paramedical results will be released on the official websites of respective Boards, like RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, RRB Bhopal and RRB Patna.

Read: Indian Railway Defers Decision On Rejected Group D Applications

Right now, the RRB Paramedical final answer key can be accessed from the official websites after entering the registration details of the candidates. The answer keys will be available till midnight tonight.

The Boards have said candidate's performance in the CBT will be evaluated based on the final answer keys published.

More than 4.39 lakh candidates have applied for 1,923 posts that were advertised by RRBs in march this year.

Read: Reports On Foul Play In RRB JE Results Wrong And Unfounded: Ministry Of Railways

According to a notification released by the Boards, a link will be provided for the candidates to view their marks shortly.

"Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cutoff marks for each post will be published on the official websites of RRBs shortly," the notification from the Chairpersons of RRBs.

RRB Paramedical results 2019: RRB links

A link for downloading RRB Paramedical results will be uploaded on the official websites of the RRBs. Here are the links of all RRBs which conducted the RRB Paramedical recruitment exam:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Read: More Than 2 Lakh Qualify Railway Junior Engineer Exam Held In May-June

The results are expected to be released in a PDF file with the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Read also:

RRC Group D 2019: RRBs Begin Complaint Submission For Rejected Applications

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Here's Why Exam Dates Haven't Been Announced Yet

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.