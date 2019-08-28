RRB Paramedical Final Answer Key Released, Results Soon

RRB Paramedical final answer keys are available on the official websites.

Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, have released the RRB Paramedical final answer keys on the official websites. The RRB Paramedical final answer key can be accessed from the official websites after entering the registration details of the candidates. The candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test or CBT were provided with a link on all the official websites of RRBs from August 5, 2019 to August 8, 2019 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys and submit their objections if any. With the release of final answer key, the RRB Paramedical result can be expected after August 31.

The objections received from the candidates regarding the initial RRB Paramedical answer key were reviewed by subject experts and some of the objections raised were accepted and the answer keys are revised and finalized, according to an official notification released by the Boards.

"Wherever the questions are dropped, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks," the RRB Paramedical final answer key notification said.

"Candidates may view the final answer key along with the modified answer keys for their question paper wherever answer key change is effected by logging on to a LINK being provided on RRB websites from 18:00 hrs of 28.08.2019 to 23:59 hrs of 31.08.2019," it said.

The decision of the RRB on the answer keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard, it added.

The Boards have also said candidate's performance in the CBT will be evaluated based on the final answer keys published. A LINK will be provided for the candidates to view their marks shortly.

"Candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cutoff marks for each post will be published on the official websites of RRBs shortly," the notification from the Chairpersons of RRBs.

