Railway Paramedical Recruitment Exam Answer Key Released

RRB Paramedical Answer Key Released

Railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released the answer key for the paramedical recruitment exam. Candidates who took the computer based test can download the answer key from the official websites of the RRBs now. Candidates need their registration ID and password to login to the portal. Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key, if any, on or before August 8. In order to file objections, candidates have to pay Rs. 50 per challenge.

"In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objection will be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the bank account number from which the candidate has made the online payment," said the RRBs.

"Candidates are advised to raise objection(s), if any, well before the final date and time i.e., 08.08.2019, 23.59 hrs. after which no representation from the candidates on the questions/options/keys etc., will be entertained," the notification added.

Meanwhile, RRBs are expected to release the results for the Junior Engineer exam. The first stage computer based test for selection to Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical &Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts was held in May-June. Click here for direct RRB JE result links

