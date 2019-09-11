RRBs Release Document Verification Call Letter For Paramedical Recruitment

RRB Paramedical 2019: Admit cards have been released for document verification process

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the e-call letters for Document Verification process for Paramedical recruitment. RRBs released the CBT result for Paramedical recruitment on September 8, 2019. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT, which was the first stage of the selection process, will now have to appear for Document Verification process. The schedule for document verification has already been relayed by respective RRBs on their official websites.

"Based on the performance of candidates in the CBT Examination candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification in the main list. In addition, 50% extra candidates will also be called as standby, unless otherwise specified. However, standby candidates will be considered for empanelment only if there is a shortfall in empanelment from the main list," reads the official recruitment notification.

The venue for Document Verification process will be indicated on the admit card issued to the candidate.

After the Document Verification is completed, medical examination will be carried out by Railway Hospital/Health Unit. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs. 24 only.

The Medical Examination will be conducted at the nominated Railway hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of Document Verification. Accordingly, Candidates should be prepared for Document Verification and Medical examination for more than two to four days.

