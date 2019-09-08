RRB Paramedical Result Out

RRBs declare the computer based test result for the paramedical recruitment exam.

RRB paramedical result is out. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have released the list of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of selection which is verification of documents.

The results are being released RRB zone wise.

RRB Bhopal

"Based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from 19-07-2019 to 21- 07-2019 for the paramedical categories notified against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 02/2019), candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV)& Medical Examination," read the notification released by the RRBs today.

The candidates who appeared in the test were provided with a link on all the official websites of RRBs from August 5, 2019 to August 8, 2019 to view their question papers, responses and answer keys and submit their objections.

More than 4.39 lakh candidates have applied for 1,923 posts that were advertised by RRBs in march this year.

