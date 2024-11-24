RRB Paramedical Application Status Out, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for candidates under the Paramedical Categories. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,376 posts. Candidates can check application status by visiting the official website, www.rrbapply.gov.in.



The official website states: "Candidatures of all accepted candidates (provisionally accepted/conditionally accepted) are purely provisional and liable to cancellation at any stage of the recruitment process or thereafter in case of any inconsistency, deficiency, falsified records, or data furnished in the online application. Any malpractice by candidates that comes to the notice of RRBs at any stage of the recruitment process may also result in cancellation of their candidature."

Selection Process

The recruitment process begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for all categories, followed by document verification. Additional CBTs may be conducted if deemed necessary. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will communicate the exam schedule, including date, time, and venue, to eligible candidates. Requests for changes to the exam date, time, or venue will not be entertained.

The CBT will last 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates using a scribe.

The test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) distributed as follows:

Professional Ability: 70 marks

General Awareness: 10 marks

Arithmetic, General Intelligence, and Reasoning: 10 marks

General Science: 10 marks

Each incorrect answer will result in a penalty of 1/3 of the marks allotted to the question.

Candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks to proceed. The required scores are 40 per cent for UR/EWS candidates, 30 per cent for OBC and SC candidates, and 25 percent for ST candidates. PwBD candidates may receive a 2 per cent relaxation if sufficient candidates are unavailable.