RRB NTPC 2025: Admit Card Released For CBT 1, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT exam can now download their admit cards from the respective region-wise official RRB websites.
The RRB NTPC CBT exams are scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025.
Click here for the direct link to region-wise RRB websites
Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Step 1. Visit your region's official RRB website.
Step 2. Find and click on the 'CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter' section.
Step 3. Click on the link:
'Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)'.
Step 4. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password).
Step 5: View, download, and save your admit card for future reference.
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Vacancy Details
A total of 11,558 vacancies have been announced under NTPC 2025 recruitment.
Graduate-level Positions - 8,113 Vacancies
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
Station Master: 994
Goods Train Manager: 3,144
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732
Undergraduate-level Positions - 3,445 Vacancies
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990
Train Clerk: 72
Stay tuned to your regional RRB website for updates and instructions regarding the examination day.