RRB NTPC 2025: Admit Card Released For CBT 1, Direct Link Here

The RRB NTPC CBT exams are scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
A total of 11,558 vacancies have been announced under NTPC 2025 recruitment.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT exam can now download their admit cards from the respective region-wise official RRB websites.

Click here for the direct link to region-wise RRB websites


Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Step 1. Visit your region's official RRB website.
Step 2. Find and click on the 'CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter' section.
Step 3. Click on the link:
'Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)'.
Step 4. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password).
Step 5: View, download, and save your admit card for future reference.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Vacancy Details

Graduate-level Positions - 8,113 Vacancies

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736
Station Master: 994
Goods Train Manager: 3,144
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

 Undergraduate-level Positions - 3,445 Vacancies

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990
Train Clerk: 72

Stay tuned to your regional RRB website for updates and instructions regarding the examination day.

