RRB NTPC 2025: Admit Card Released For CBT 1, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT exam can now download their admit cards from the respective region-wise official RRB websites.

The RRB NTPC CBT exams are scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

Click here for the direct link to region-wise RRB websites



Steps to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

Step 1. Visit your region's official RRB website.

Step 2. Find and click on the 'CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter' section.

Step 3. Click on the link:

'Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)'.

Step 4. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password).

Step 5: View, download, and save your admit card for future reference.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Vacancy Details

A total of 11,558 vacancies have been announced under NTPC 2025 recruitment.

Graduate-level Positions - 8,113 Vacancies

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

Undergraduate-level Positions - 3,445 Vacancies

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990

Train Clerk: 72

Stay tuned to your regional RRB website for updates and instructions regarding the examination day.