Railway NTPC Admit Card Expected To Be Out Tomorrow, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC CBT Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is expected to release the admit card for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Computer-Based Test (CBT) tomorrow, June 1, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the region-wise official websites of RRBs. The RRB NTPC CBT exams will be held from June 5, 2025 till June 24, 2025.

The direct link to main RRB website, showing all the region-wise RRB websites is "RRB NTPC link".

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the RRB NTPC admit card region-wise official websites.

Look for 'CEN 05/2025 (NTPC-G): CBT-1 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter' tab.

Click on the link- 'Click to download city intimation slip and e-call letter for the 1st stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 1)'

Enter your login credentials.

Your RRB NTPC admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card for future reference.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Number of Vacancies Allotted

The total number of vacancies include 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification:

Graduate-level positions

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions