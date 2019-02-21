RRB Extends Date For ALP Objection Tracker; No Update On Group D Result

RRB Group D Result soon; RRB extends date for ALP Objection Tracker

RRB Group D Result:RRB Group D result update is awaited still. Meanwhile, RRBs have extended the date for objection submission on RRB ALP Answer key for 2nd CBT which was released on February 18, 2019. About 13 lakh candidates had qualified for the 2nd stage CBT for RRB ALP recruitment. The objection tracker for RRB ALP answer key will close today at midnight.

Meanwhile, there is no concrete update on RRB Group D result. It is least likely that the RRB Group D result will be releasing today for the sole reason that RRB servers would still be busy with RRB ALP answer key objection submission.

An RRB official we contacted assured that the result will be released before the end of February 2019. Before the result declaration, RRBs will release a notice about result declaration. Candidates who qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) next.

RRBs are taking time in releasing Group D result because it does not want a similar goof up to happen as had happened with RRB ALP 1st CBT result when after result declaration candidates had found error in the final answer key and consequently RRBs had to revise and release the result again.

Candidates who do not manage to qualify in the RRB Group D CBT will still get a chance to land a job with Indian Railway.

RRBs will be beginning the recruitment process for 2019 soon. RRB NTPC 2019 indicative advertisement has been released and the first detailed advertisement for RRB NTPC recruitment this year (RRB/CEN 01/2019) will be released on February 28, 2019.

Under RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment, RRBs and RRCs will fill close to 1,30,000 vacancies.

