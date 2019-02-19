RRB ALP Answer Key Objection Tracker Live From Today

RRB ALP answer key objection submission begins today

RRB ALP answer key objection submission has begun. RRBs had released the ALP answer key for 2nd CBT yesterday. While the link to access RRB ALP answer key and to submit objection was the same, the process to submit objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper, and responses was scheduled to begin today. Candidates will be allowed to submit objection on RRB ALP answer key, question paper and candidate responses till tomorrow (February 20, 2019) midnight.

RRB ALP Objection Tracker Login Direct Link

RRB ALP 2nd CBT answer key objection: How to submit?

Step one: Go to any RRB website.

Step two: Click on the link "Click here to Login for 2nd Stage ALP & Technicians Objection tracker".

Step three: Read the instructions given carefully and click on the login button at the end of page.

Step four: Enter your user id and date of birth and click on login.

Step four: Select the question id from the dropdown list to raise objection on a question. For incorrect answer key, select correct option ID from the FOUR option IDs available on the top right corner of the question and select the correct option ID from the drop down list of option IDs.

Step five: Furnish explanation for your objection in the box provided.

Step six: Pay the fee or total fee for objections raised. Candidates have to pay Rs. 50 for each objection raised.

In case a candidate's objection is found to be valid, RRBs would refund the fee submitted by the candidate to their respective bank accounts.