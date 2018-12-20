RRB ALP Result: RRB Ajmer Results Announced, Check Here

RRB ALP revised result are available on the official website, rrbajmer.gov.in.

RRB Ajmer RRB ALP result: The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has announced the RRB ALP recruitment exam result today. The revised RRB Ajmer results have also been announced with it. More than 87,000 candidates have been selected for the second stage exam for recruitment in RRB Ajmer based on the RRB ALP revised result. RRB Ajmer results are available on the official website, rrbajmer.gov.in. The exam, which was conducted for more than 47 lakh candidates in September and August this year, was organised under the aegis of various RRBs affiliated with the Indian Railways based on the Assistant Loco-Pilot or ALP and Technician vacancies available with the respective Boards.

The exam was conducted for more than 64,000 vacancies in ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer.

The revised RRB ALP results have been hosted on various websites hosted by regional RRBs.

Candidates bearing the roll numbers listed here in the file from the link given under shortlisted to appear in the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT).

The community wise qualifying marks:- UR: 40, OBC-NCL: 30, SC: 30, ST: 25 (Please refer Para 13.1 of CEN 01/2018 in this regard).

For PWD candidates the qualifying mark is relaxed by 2 marks from their respective community qualifying marks.

The revised RRB ALP results of first stage CBT with the lists of provisionally shortlisted candidates of other Boards have been published on the official websites of all RRBs.

According to RRB Ajmer results notification, the second stage CBT for the posts of assistant loco pilot and technicians against CEN 01/2018 for the provisionally qualified candidates for second stage CBT is scheduled from January 20, 2019 to January 23, 2019.

