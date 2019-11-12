RRB Admit Card 2019 For Junior Engineer Document Verification Released

RRB JE admit card for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME) is out.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB JE admit card for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). The links for downloading RRB admit card for this recruitment process has been uploaded on the official websites of each Board. The score card for RRB JE second stage exam has also been uploaded on the official portals. Both the score card and DV and ME admit card can be downloaded after entering the registration number and date of birth of selected candidates.

This is the final stage of RRB JE recruitment process. Based on this, the respective Boards will recomment panels for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) recruitment.

RRB JE result for second stage computer-based test (CBT) was released in the first week of November.

The 2nd stage CBT was conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019 and on September 19, 2019. RRBs had also released the category-wise cut off marks then.

Candidates who have qualified in the 2nd stage CBT will now appear for Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Candidates who appeared in the RRB JE 2nd stage CBT can check their qualifying status for DV and ME from the RRB websites.

Only those candidates have been included in the merit list whose normalized score in multi-session exam group and raw score for single session exam group of 2nd Stage CBT is more than or equal to their community qualifying marks.

The shortlist of candidates includes additional 50% candidates (subject to availability of eligible candidates) for the posts over and above the notified/revised vacancies published on the websites of RRBs.

For document verification, candidates are required to bring all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size.

For the post of JE/DMS/CMA, RRBs conducted the first stage CBT from May 22, 19 to June 2, 19 and June 26, 2019 to June 28, 2019 for 24.75 lakh candidates. It was conducted in 35 shifts over 12 days at 356 test centers in 109 cities across India. The attendance was about 62.5%.

In the second stage CBT, the attendance was about 88%.

Read also:

Indian Railways Finalises Recruitment Of 70,500 Posts

Indian Railway Quiet On RRB NTPC, RRC Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) Date

PwBD Candidates Would Be Appointed In Their Respective Zones, Says Indian Railways

RRB NTPC Selection Process Explained

Has Indian Railway Reduced Number Of RRB NTPC Vacancies: A Fact Check

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.