RRBs Announce Junior Engineer 2nd Stage CBT Result

RRB JE 2nd CBT result released

RRB Junior Engineer (JE) result for second stage computer-based test (CBT) has been released. The RRB JE 2nd stage CBT result is available on the respective regional Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites. The 2nd stage CBT was conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019 and on September 19, 2019. RRBs have also released the category-wise cut off marks. Candidates who have qualified in the 2nd stage CBT will now appear for Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Candidates who appeared in the RRB JE 2nd stage CBT can check their qualifying status for DV and ME from the RRB websites.

"Short listing for Document verification has been done as per CEN duly considering community wise cut off marks for various categories of posts while screening the candidates for 2nd stage CBT, their post preferences and Merit Index in 2nd stage CBT," reads the result notification.

Only those candidates have been included in the merit list whose normalized score in multi-session exam group and raw score for single session exam group of 2nd Stage CBT is more than or equal to their community qualifying marks.

The shortlist of candidates includes additional 50% candidates (subject to availability of eligible candidates) for the posts over and above the notified/revised vacancies published on the websites of RRBs.

For document verification, candidates are required to bring all the original documents along with two sets of Xerox copies in A4 size.

