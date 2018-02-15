RPSC 2nd Grade Hindi Teacher Exam Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here RPSC 2nd Grade senior teacher Hindi results have been declared on the official website of the commission.

Share EMAIL PRINT RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Hindi Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here New Delhi: RPSC 2nd Grade senior teacher - Hindi - results have been declared on the official website of the commission. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for Hindi today. The RPSC Hindi 2nd grade results have also been reproduced here in this article. The candidates who have appeared for this 2nd grade Hindi exams on April 26, 2017 and July 1, 2017 may check their results here. To access the RPSC Hindi 2nd Grade teacher results from the official website -Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - , the aspirants may follow the steps given here.



RPSC has also released the final answer keys of the Hindi 2nd Grade teacher exam today.



RPSC has released English, Social Science, Punjabi and Science Sr. Teacher results recently.



The RPSC Social Science 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from



The RPSC English 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from

RPSC Hindi 2nd Grade Result: How to check RPSC Senior Teacher Results: Hindi Result, Cutoff Marks Declared @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Here



Step 1: Go to RPSC website



Step 2: Click on this link: Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Hindi)



Step 3: Check your role number on the next page open



RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher Result: Check here



Check your RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher results using your exam roll numbers:







RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher Result



Click here for more







