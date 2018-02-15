RPSC 2nd Grade Hindi Teacher Exam Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here

RPSC 2nd Grade senior teacher Hindi results have been declared on the official website of the commission.

Jobs | | Updated: February 15, 2018 22:04 IST
New Delhi:  RPSC 2nd Grade senior teacher - Hindi - results have been declared on the official website of the commission. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the results and cutoff marks for Senior Teacher Grade II Competitive Exam 2016 for Hindi today. The RPSC Hindi 2nd grade results have also been reproduced here in this article. The candidates who have appeared for this 2nd grade Hindi exams on April 26, 2017 and July 1, 2017 may check their results here. To access the RPSC Hindi 2nd Grade teacher results from the official website -Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - , the aspirants may follow the steps given here.

RPSC has also released the final answer keys of the Hindi 2nd Grade teacher exam today.

RPSC has released English, Social Science, Punjabi and Science Sr. Teacher results recently.

The RPSC Social Science 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from HERE.

The RPSC English 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from HERE.
 

RPSC Hindi 2nd Grade Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to RPSC website

Step 2: Click on this link: Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Hindi)

Step 3: Check your role number on the next page open

Check your RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher results using your exam roll numbers:



