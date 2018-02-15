RPSC 2nd Grade Hindi Teacher Exam Results, Cutoff Marks Declared; Check Here

RPSC has also released the final answer keys of the Hindi 2nd Grade teacher exam today.
RPSC has released English, Social Science, Punjabi and Science Sr. Teacher results recently.
The RPSC Social Science 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from HERE.
The RPSC English 2nd grade teacher results can be accessed from HERE.
RPSC Hindi 2nd Grade Result: How to check
RPSC Senior Teacher Results: Hindi Result, Cutoff Marks Declared @ Rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Here
Step 1: Go to RPSC website
Step 2: Click on this link: Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016 (Hindi)
Step 3: Check your role number on the next page open
RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher Result: Check here
Check your RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher results using your exam roll numbers:
RPSC Hindi Senior Teacher Result
