OTET 2019 Application Process Ends Today; Exam In August

OTET 2019 application process will conclude today

OTET 2019: The online registration for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 will conclude today. Eligible candidates who have not completed the registration process yet should complete the process till 5 pm today. The last date to make any edits in the application forma and print the completed application form is also today. OTET 2019 exam admit cards will be released on August 2 and the exam is scheduled for August 5.

OTET 2019 will be conducted for two papers. Both papers will carry 150 marks and will be objective in nature.

Paper I will have 5 sections having 30 questions each. The questions in the paper I will be based on the topics of the Prescribed syllabus of the state for class I to V but their difficultly standard as well as linkages could be up to the secondary stage.

Paper II will have a compulsory section and an option section with two options to choose from. will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the state for Class VI to VIII but their difficulty standard as well as linkages could be up to senior secondary/ higher secondary /+2 stage.

The main objective of the examination is to test a candidate's ability to analyze, interpret, and apply subject-matter. The questions will carry one mark each and there is no negative marking applicable for wrong answers.

