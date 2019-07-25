OTET 2019 Registration Process Ends Soon. Details Here

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 or OTET 2019 will be conducted for two papers.

OTET or Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 registration will end tomorrow. The OTET online application process, which began on July 15 will be concluded by 5 pm on July 26, 2019. However, candidates will be allowed to pay application fee till 5 pm on July 29, 2019. According to the official website of OTET 2019, the admit card download process will start from August 2 after 11 AM for the exams scheduled to be held from August 5, 2019. OTET 2019 will be held in three shifts everyday.

OTET is conducted by Board of Secondary Education or BSE, Odisha.

OTET 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online registration of application: July 15

Closure of registration of application: July 26 (Time:05.00 PM)

Closure for editing application details: July 26 (Time:05.00 PM)

Last date for printing your application July 26 (Time:05.00 PM)

Online Fee Payment: From July 15 to 26 (Time:05.00 PM)

Admit card release/download start date: August 2, 2019 after 11 AM.

Examination begins from: August 5, 2019.

OTET will be conducted for two papers. Applicants are allowed to appear in paper I or II or both as per their eligibility. Candidates appearing for both papers will have to fill up application form and pay fee separately.

The candidates whose Roil Numbers were generated for appearing for OTET 2018 have to once again fill-up the Online application form for appearing in the OTET 2019 without the requisite fee. These candidates shall login with their Roll No already generated for OTET 2018 and Date of Birth. They shall not be eligible for appearing in the OTET 2019 if they do not apply online for OTET 2019.

OTET 2019 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in OTET 2019. Both papers will be of two and a half hours duration. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which only one answer will be correct. The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English.

For Language - I, the languages available are Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.

Language II will be English language for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

