OTET Admit Card 2019 Released. Download From This Direct Link

OTET admit card 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or BSE Odisha, the body corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953 which regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha, has released the OTET admit card today. Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET admit card has been released on the official website for all the registered candidates. BSE Odisha has released the admit card at bseodisha.nic.in.

OTET admit card 2019: Direct link

Download your OTET admit card from this direct link:

OTET admit card direct link

OTET admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your OTET admit card:

Step 1: Follow the link from organisation website to download OTET admit card.

Step 2: At login page, enter the Registration No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yyyy) at the required places to download the OTET admit card.

Step 3: Download your OTET admit card from next page



OTET 2019 will be conducted for two papers. Both papers will carry 150 marks and will be objective in nature.

Paper I will have 5 sections having 30 questions each. The questions in the paper I will be based on the topics of the Prescribed syllabus of the state for class I to V but their difficultly standard as well as linkages could be up to the secondary stage.

Paper II will have a compulsory section and an option section with two options to choose from. will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the state for Class VI to VIII but their difficulty standard as well as linkages could be up to senior secondary/ higher secondary /+2 stage.

The main objective of the examination is to test a candidate's ability to analyze, interpret, and apply subject-matter. The questions will carry one mark each and there is no negative marking applicable for wrong answers.

