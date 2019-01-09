OTET Admit Card Released @ Bseodisha.ac.in; Download Now

BSE Odisha has released the OTET admit card @ bseodisha.ac.in

OTET admit card: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test or OTET 2018 admit card has been released online on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha. Candidates, who have applied for the OTET 2018 exam may download their OTET admit card now from the website, bseodisha.ac.in. The OTET admit card is hosted on a third party website, however, a direct link has been provided on the homepage of the Board. The application process for OTET 2018 ended in November and the exam is scheduled to be held in this month, according to reports.

OTET 2018 admit card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your OTET admit card:

Step 1 : Visit the official website of BSE, Odisha.

Step 2 : Click on the link "019-01-09 ADMIT CARD FOR OTET-2018" from homepage

Step 3 : You will be directed to a page hosted by India Results, enter your registration number and email ID there

Step 4 : Click login

Step 5 : Download your OTET admit card from next page

OTET is a qualifying examination for candidates who wish to work as teachers for Classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, private aided schools and private unaided schools in Odisha.

OTET 2018 Syllabus

According to OTET notification, as per NCTE guidelines, the questions in the paper 1 will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the state for class 1 to 5, but their difficultly standard as well as linkages could be up to the secondary stage.

The questions in the paper 2 will be based on the topics of the prescribed syllabus of the state for Class 6 to 8 but their difficulty standard as well as linkages could be up to senior secondary/ higher secondary /+2 stage.

The guide lines prescribed by the competent authority do not indicate any specific Text or author for OTET Examination, said the OTET notification.

The OTET-2012 syllabus as developed by the TE and SCERT, Odisha as per the guidelines of the NCTE, will be applicable for the OTET 2018.

The detail syllabus of OTET is also available in www.bseodisha.ac.in at the link "OTET Syllabus" and www.scertorissa.org.

OMR answer sheets of OTET 2018 along with scoring keys will be uploaded soon after the exam is over in the Board website www.bseodisha.ac.in, and inviting objections in respect of questions or answers, if any.

