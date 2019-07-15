OTET 2019: Online Application Process Begins Today

OTET 2019 online application process began today on the official website

OTET 2019: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 online application process has begun. Candidates who are eligible for the exam can apply till 5 pm on July 26, 2019. Candidates will be able to pay application fee till 4 pm on July 29, 2019. OTET will be conducted for two papers. Applicants are allowed to appear in paper I or II or both as per their eligibility. Candidates appearing for both papers will have to fill up application form and pay fee separately.

The candidates whose Roil Numbers were generated for appearing for OTET 2018 have to once again fill-up the Online application form for appearing in the OTET 2019 without the requisite fee. These candidates shall login with their Roll No already generated for OTET 2018 and Date of Birth. They shall not be eligible for appearing in the OTET 2019 if they do not apply online for OTET 2019.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the exam date and date to download the OTET admit card later.

OTET 2019 Online Application: Direct Link

OTET 2019 Eligibility Criteria: Direct Link

OTET 2019 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in OTET 2019. Both papers will be of two and a half hours duration. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which only one answer will be correct. The question papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English.

For Language - I, the languages available are Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali. The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.

Language II will be English language for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.