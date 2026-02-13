Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2026: Result Out, Download Link Here

Odisha OTET 2026 Result: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result on the official website bseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha OTET 2026 Result: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website bseodisha.nic.in. Click on "Results of OTET, 2025" under the "All Updates" section. Enter your roll number and mobile number. Click on "Find Results" and your scores will be displayed on the screen. Download your result for future reference.

Download Link- "Odisha OTET 2026 Result Download Link"

Odisha OTET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Candidates's Name

Roll Number

Marks

Paper 1 and Paper 2 Scores

Parents Name

Other Details

Exam Pattern

The OTET includes two papers. Both papers are held for a duration of two and a half hours in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, each question carrying one mark with four alternative answers, of which only one answer is correct. The question papers in non-language subjects is bilingual, i.e., in Odia and English.

For Language-I, the available languages are Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali. The candidate must choose one of these languages for the Language-I subject. Language-II will be English for all candidates. There will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.