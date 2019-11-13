Odisha To Begin Civil Service Exam 2019 Application Today

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2019 application process will begin today

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will begin online application process for state Civil Services exam today. The application process will conclude on December 10, 2019. The window to submit application fee will remain open till December 16, 2019. The Commission has announced 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B services.

A candidate must have passed graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or University to be eligible for the exam. The applicant must also be able to read, write and speak Odia and should have passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a Language subject or should have its equivalent qualification.

The applicant must be older than 21 years and younger than 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and Ex-Servicemen, and by 10 years for PwD candidates.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam through the official website, 'opsconline.gov.in'. The application link is not available now but shall be activated soon.

The application fee for the Civil Services exam is Rs. 500. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and persons with disability, whose permanent disability is not less than 40%, are exempted from payment of this fee.

The Commission will conduct a three-tier selection process - preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. The date for the preliminary exam will be announced by the Commission later.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.