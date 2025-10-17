Odisha OCS Prelims 2024: Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till October 22

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2024 preliminary examination answer key for General Studies Paper-I and Paper-II held on October 12, 2025. For other exams, the answer key was released earlier. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key on the official website of the commission - opsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till October 22, 2025 (10 am). They must note objections are to be made only according to the set "A" question paper. Answer key has been released for all four sets.

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Exam: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website of the commission - opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "view pdf" link beside "Odisha Civil Services 2024 Objections/Suggestion To Questions/Answers Invitation Notice".

The notice along with answer key will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Raise Objections

Along with the answer key link, there is a "Submit Objection" link through which candidates can submit suggestions/objections. After clicking on the link, you will be required to enter your PPSAN and date of birth. The experts will review the objections made by candidates and release a new answer key.

The OPSC examination consists of three stages- Prelims, Mains, and an interview. Aspirants are allowed six attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, there is no limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.