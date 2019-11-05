OPSC Releases Notification For Odisha Civil Services Exam 2019

OPSC has released Odisha Civil Service Exam 2019

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for Odisha Civil Services Examination 2019. The online application process for the exam will begin on November 13, 2019 and conclude on December 10, 2019. The last date for submission of application fee is December 16, 2019. OPSC will select candidates for recruitment on 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B services.

An applicant must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized institute or University. The applicant must also be able to read, write and speak Odia and should have passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a Language subject or should have its equivalent qualification.

As for age limit, the applicant must be older than 21 years and younger than 32 years. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and Ex-Servicemen, and by 10 years for PwD candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply for Odisha Civil Services exam through the link which will be provided on the OPSC website.

The application fee for the Civil Services exam is Rs. 500. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and persons with disability, whose permanent disability is not less than 40%, are exempted from payment of this fee.

