Odisha OCS Prelims 2024 Result Declared, Download Directly Here

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024 Result: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2024 examination roll-number wise result. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can check and download their result on the official website opsc.gov.in. Of the total number of candidates who appeared on October 12, 2025 for the prelims, 2405 candidates including 781 women have qualified for the OCS mains exam 2024 which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in either last week of January or first week of February, 2026, according to the official notice.

Direct Link To Download OPSC OCS Result - "OPSC OCS Prelms 2024 Result"

Candidates who clear the prelims and main are called for an interview which tests candidate's personality, communication skills and overall suitability for the role.

OPSC OCS Prelims 2024: How To Download OPSC OCS Prelims Result?

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Odisha Civil Services Result".

The roll number wise result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

OCS 2024 Exam Pattern

The OPSC examination consists of three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview round. Each stage has a unique exam pattern, so candidates should familiarize themselves with the specific format and marking scheme for each. It is recommended that candidates review the OPSC exam pattern and marking criteria before beginning their preparation

Number Of Attempts

Aspirants are allowed six attempts for the Odisha Civil Services Examination. However, there is no limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.